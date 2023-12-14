Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 583,716 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 21,690 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $21,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,385 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 341,782 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 232,284 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 29,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 39,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 33,681 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $155.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.61. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

