Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,042 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $17,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $303.54 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $304.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

