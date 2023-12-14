Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,486 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AON were worth $16,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.64.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $335.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $280.89 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $324.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

