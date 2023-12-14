Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,713 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Moderna were worth $21,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,025,000 after buying an additional 210,985 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $1,617,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 51.7% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $1,571,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,206,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,153,952.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $1,571,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,206,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,153,952.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,985 shares of company stock worth $9,257,406. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Up 0.7 %

Moderna stock opened at $78.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.