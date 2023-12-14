Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,944 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,618 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $15,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,391,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,671,073,000 after purchasing an additional 778,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $803,778,000 after buying an additional 123,256 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after buying an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,411,989 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $361,562,000 after buying an additional 119,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,309 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $348,308,000 after buying an additional 39,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,042 shares of company stock worth $20,589,140 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $72.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.99 and its 200-day moving average is $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.53.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

