Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,417 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN opened at $343.65 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $345.20. The company has a market capitalization of $215.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.95 and a 200-day moving average of $314.99.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.26.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

