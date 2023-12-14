Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 4,084 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,546 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 400.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 76,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,674,000 after purchasing an additional 61,284 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,050,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 436,099 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $89,235,000 after acquiring an additional 23,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $236.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

