Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 421,500 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 787,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 421,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $15,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scoggin Management LP bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,134,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,824,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907,622 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at $5,245,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 107,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at $12,342,000. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

UBS stock opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

