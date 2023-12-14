Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 46,205 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 46,205 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $20,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 311,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,895,000 after acquiring an additional 39,879 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 559.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,439,000 after acquiring an additional 147,932 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 23,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL opened at $137.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $111.94 and a 52-week high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.32 and its 200-day moving average is $130.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TEL shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.14.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

