Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 51,494 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 767,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 51,494 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in HP were worth $23,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 18.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 308,649 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 48,150 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at about $382,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in HP by 10.2% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,908 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $386,619,000 after acquiring an additional 48,539 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in HP by 111.9% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $82,961,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,519,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,991,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $82,961,293.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,519,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,991,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,666,568 shares of company stock valued at $279,521,351 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPQ. Barclays lowered their target price on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

