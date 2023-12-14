Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 5,705 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,098 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after purchasing an additional 125,039,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock opened at $98.11 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.20.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

