Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 621,600 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,734,740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 621,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $16,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITUB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at $61,000.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $6.63.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

