Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 737 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 685,644 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $17,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.47. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

