Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 8,975 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,972 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,975 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $24,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 172.6% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $92.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.53, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

