Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,823 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 87,421 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NetApp were worth $25,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $89.54 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $530,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $66,370.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,703.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $530,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,242 shares of company stock worth $2,683,495 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NTAP

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.