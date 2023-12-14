The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,722,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,311 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Southern were worth $121,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $73.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.19. The firm has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

