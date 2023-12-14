The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 244,549 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,146 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $20,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $91.89 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.15. The company has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

