Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.00

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.00 and traded as high as C$2.25. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$2.15, with a volume of 41,186 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Theratechnologies from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Theratechnologies Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07. The firm has a market cap of C$105.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.29, a PEG ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$27.81 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 36.54% and a negative return on equity of 1,116.86%. Research analysts forecast that Theratechnologies Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Theratechnologies

In other Theratechnologies news, Director Dale Weil purchased 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.38 per share, with a total value of C$49,956.00. Insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $91,707 over the last three months. 10.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

