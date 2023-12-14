United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. HSBC began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $157.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.14. The stock has a market cap of $133.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

