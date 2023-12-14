Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 230,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $102,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $478.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $310.00 and a one year high of $480.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.28. The stock has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

