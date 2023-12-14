Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 440,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $90,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $214.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $175.70 and a 1-year high of $215.18.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

