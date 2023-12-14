Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 435,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,761 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $72,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of VBR stock opened at $175.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

