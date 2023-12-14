VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Short Interest Update

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the November 15th total of 126,600 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 98,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in VCI Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of VCI Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VCI Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

VCI Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIG opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. VCI Global has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

VCI Global Company Profile

VCI Global Limited provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia, China, Singapore, and the United States. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy; and technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

See Also

