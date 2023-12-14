Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 658.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,361,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,766 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,835 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.