VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Given New $34.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VICI. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.15.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of VICI opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.34. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VICI Properties

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

