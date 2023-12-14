Vicus Capital Buys Shares of 15,598 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,675,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,754 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17,543.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,252,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,031 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,201,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,170,000 after purchasing an additional 916,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,183,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ opened at $51.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.3003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

