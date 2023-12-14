Vicus Capital Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vicus Capital reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 9,979.7% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 134,327 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,351,000 after buying an additional 37,368 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $486,807,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.7 %

ABBV opened at $154.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $272.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

