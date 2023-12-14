Vicus Capital Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471,765,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,375,083,000 after buying an additional 1,112,077 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,412,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,626 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,112,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,770,000 after acquiring an additional 769,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $138.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $139.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,151.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

