Vicus Capital Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vicus Capital lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $36.99 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $155.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.