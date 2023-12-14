Vicus Capital Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Vicus Capital lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $50,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on PG
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
PG opened at $148.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $350.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.93 and its 200-day moving average is $150.30.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Read More
