Vicus Capital Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,922,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,032,000 after buying an additional 1,079,656 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,962,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,137,000 after buying an additional 1,242,943 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,734,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,929,000 after buying an additional 577,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,947,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,105,000 after buying an additional 626,489 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM opened at $35.00 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

