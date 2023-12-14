Vicus Capital Purchases 1,447 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Vicus Capital increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,507,000 after buying an additional 28,812,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,798,000 after acquiring an additional 326,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,027,000 after acquiring an additional 361,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.31 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4853 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $5.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

