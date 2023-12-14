Vicus Capital Sells 2,110 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Vicus Capital reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:F opened at $11.24 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on F shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

