Vicus Capital Sells 327 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Vicus Capital decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in General Motors were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in General Motors by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

General Motors Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.