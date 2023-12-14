Vicus Capital Sells 490 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Vicus Capital reduced its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $101.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.14. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $107.06. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

