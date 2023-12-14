Vicus Capital Sells 536 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Vicus Capital lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 25,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 672.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,108,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $146.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.65. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.08 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

