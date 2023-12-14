Vicus Capital Sells 632 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Vicus Capital cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average of $58.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,316 shares of company stock worth $19,716,506. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

