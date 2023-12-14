Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Holdings Trimmed by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,462,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,056,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,438,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2,443.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after buying an additional 1,711,407 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $32,716,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Stock Up 2.1 %

VST stock opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

