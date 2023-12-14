Waters (NYSE:WAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $287.78.

Get Waters alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAT

Waters Price Performance

Shares of Waters stock opened at $312.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.94. Waters has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $350.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.41.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The firm had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waters

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.