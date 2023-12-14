Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stake Boosted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Watsco were worth $19,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Watsco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Watsco by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens upped their target price on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

Watsco Price Performance

WSO opened at $408.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $380.04 and a 200-day moving average of $367.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.38 and a 12-month high of $415.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.