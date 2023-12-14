Wells Fargo & Company Raises Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $82.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Centene from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.83.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Centene has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.99 and its 200-day moving average is $68.41.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Centene by 79,760.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,178,000 after purchasing an additional 459,574,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 84,741.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $713,235,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 16.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P purchased a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at about $274,274,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

