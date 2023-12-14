William Brace Sells 8,360 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider William Brace sold 8,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $803,312.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,424 shares in the company, valued at $7,920,122.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $98.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.39. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $98.74.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

SIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

