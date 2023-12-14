Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP) Short Interest Update

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,000 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the November 15th total of 297,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Worksport Stock Performance

Shares of WKSP stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Worksport has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40.

Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Worksport had a negative return on equity of 72.31% and a negative net margin of 2,018.77%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worksport

Worksport Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKSP. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Worksport during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Worksport during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Worksport during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Worksport during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Worksport during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold, aluminum flush-mounted, and top-mounted folding tonneau covers.

