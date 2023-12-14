Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $768.84

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 768.84 ($9.65) and traded as high as GBX 792 ($9.94). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 792 ($9.94), with a volume of 76,990 shares trading hands.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of £188.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,650.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 768.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 797.91.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

