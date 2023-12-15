112,522 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 112,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $805,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DFS shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.44.

DFS opened at $107.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

