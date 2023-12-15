1,223 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Purchased by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,223 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

Shopify Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $77.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.20 and its 200-day moving average is $61.31. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $77.64. The firm has a market cap of $99.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.21 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

