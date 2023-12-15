18,707 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,707 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,071,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 101.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.40.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $630.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $642.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $579.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

