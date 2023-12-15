217,691 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 217,691 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,491,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.10% of Masco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 27.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 235.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 15,937 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $69.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.58. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $45.74 and a 1 year high of $69.58.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

