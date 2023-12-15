265,808 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 265,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KDP. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $32.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,967.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 78,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,368 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

