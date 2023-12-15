277,630 Shares in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 277,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,540,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.14% of International Game Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in International Game Technology by 8.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in International Game Technology by 84.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in International Game Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in International Game Technology by 98.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

NYSE IGT opened at $28.05 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.02.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. International Game Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

International Game Technology Profile

(Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.